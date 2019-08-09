Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Sehrawat dazzles as Bengaluru Bulls register third straight win

Bengaluru Bulls’ on Thursday posted their third straight win, defeating Telugu Titans 47-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here at the Pataliputra Indoor Stadium.

A sensational all-round display by Pawan Sehrawat and an brilliant performance from the defence steered Bengaluru Bulls to a comfortable victory.

With this win, Bengaluru Bulls climbed to third place in the points table, just a point behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C.

Sehrawat scored 17 points against Telugu Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence managed six Super Tackles against their rivals.