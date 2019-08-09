Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Sehrawat dazzles as Bengaluru Bulls register third straight winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pkl-2019-pawan-sehrawat-bengaluru-bulls-win-5890260/

Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Sehrawat dazzles as Bengaluru Bulls register third straight win

With the win against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls climbed to the third place in the points table, just a point behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C.

Pawan Sehrawat won the Perfect Raider of the Match (Source: ProKabaddi)

Bengaluru Bulls’ on Thursday posted their third straight win, defeating Telugu Titans 47-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here at the Pataliputra Indoor Stadium.

A sensational all-round display by Pawan Sehrawat and an brilliant performance from the defence steered Bengaluru Bulls to a comfortable victory.

With this win, Bengaluru Bulls climbed to third place in the points table, just a point behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C.

Sehrawat scored 17 points against Telugu Titans.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019
  • pro kabaddi league stats 2019, pro kabaddi 2019 stats
  • pro kabaddi 2019, pro kabaddi 2019 teams
  • pro kabaddi 2019 points table, pro kabaddi points table 2019
  • pro kabaddi 2019 schedule, pro kabaddi schedule 2019

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence managed six Super Tackles against their rivals.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android