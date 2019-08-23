Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: While, Gujarat Fortunegiants will clash against Patna Pirates in Match 54 of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League, Tamil Thalaivas will go toe-to-toe against U Mumba in the second match of the day.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are on a six-match losing run, which they would like to break against Patna Pirates after the latter fell to their defeat to Bengal Warriors on Thursday. The Pirates are currently at the bottom of the table and would look to get a win before the Delhi leg starts on August 24. On the other hand, in the final game of the Chennai leg, Tamil Thalaivas will go up against U Mumba where they would look to end their home leg on a high with a victory. U Mumba will be looking to bounce back after their narrow loss against Haryana Steelers in their previous match.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba will take place on August 18, 2019.

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates will be played at 7.30 pm and that will be followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba at 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.