Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: While Gujarat Fortunegiants will go toe-to-toe against Haryana Steelers in Match 62 of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday, Dabang Delhi KC will clash against U Mumba in the subsequent match.

Gujarat Fortunegiants will be up against an in-form Haryana Steelers side, who are on a three-match winning streak where their raider Vikas Kandola has been leaving every defence in tatters. A win for the Haryana side will see them go to third in the table, while a victory for the Gujarat side will see them break into the playoff places.

On the other hand, league leaders Dabang Delhi welcome U Mumba to their home after having won two of their home leg matches already. U Mumba will try their hand in upsetting the home side after doing so against Tamil Thalaivas’ in Chennai in their last outing, especially after having won 12 of the last 14 games between the sides.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba will take place on August 28, 2019.

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match will be played at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers will be played at 7.30 pm and that will be followed by Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba at 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.