Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: Bengal Warriors will clash against Patna Pirates in Match 53 of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday.

Advertising

Maninder Singh’s Bengal Warriors and Pardeep narwal’s Patna Pirates will square off in Chennai with the former’s eyes firmly set on the second spot in the points table. With blistering raiding units possessed by both the teams, it promises to be an exciting contest, but defenders like Baldev Singh and Jaideep might get to have a say with their ankle holds. The Warriors come into this match on the back of a four-match unbeaten streak but Patna Pirates will be hungry for a win to move closer to the playoff places.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will take place on August 18, 2019.

Advertising

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be played at 7.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be available on Hotstar.