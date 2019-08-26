Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: While Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe against Haryana Steelers in Match 60 of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday, UP Yoddha will clash against Puneri Paltan in the subsequent match.

Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last five games, and would look to continue their streak going into the match against the Haryana side. They will consolidate their position in the top six of the league table if they bag their sixth win this afternoon. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will hope to continue their unbeaten form against the Bengal side and look for their sixth win of the season.

On the other hand, Anup Kumar’s Puneri Paltan side will take on UP Yoddha on the back of their morale-boosting win against the reigning champions, Bengaluru Bulls. UP Yoddha would look to bounce back from their defeat against hosts Dabang Delhi which they faced on Sunday.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan will take place on August 26, 2019.

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match will be played at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers will be played at 7.30 pm and that will be followed by UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.