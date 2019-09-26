Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: Patna Pirates will be hoping to keep their bleak playoff hopes in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 alive by beating Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The three-time champions are still in contention for the playoffs, however, beating Dabang Delhi K.C. is an absolute must for them on Thursday. Getting the better of Dabang Delhi K.C. will be easier said than done though, lest we forget, they have already qualified for the playoffs and have been beaten just twice all season.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi will take place on September 26, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches will be available on Hotstar.