Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: While, Haryana Steelers will clash against Telugu Titans in Match 47 of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League, Tamil Thalaivas will go toe-to-toe against Puneri Paltan in the second match of the day.

Advertising

Bracing the Gateway of South India with a classic north vs. south battle, Haryana Steelers will take on Telugu Titans hoping to better their season with a win. Both teams have enjoyed a comparatively better run in recent weeks and will be aiming to make the most of their opportunity. Meanwhile, the hosts Tamil Thalaivas will look to bounce back from their defeat against Bengaluru Bulls, against the versatile Puneri Paltan side. The Thalaivas have an opportunity to move into the top half of the table if they win, while Puneri Paltan can leapfrog Telugu Titans and move up from the bottom position.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan will take place on August 18, 2019.

Advertising

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans will be played at 7.30 pm and that will be followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan at 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.