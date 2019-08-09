Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: When and where to watch

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: Bengal Warriors will continue their quest for attaining the top spot of the table, when they would clash against U Mumba in the penultimate game of the Patna leg. On the other hand, in the last game of the Patna leg, hosts Patna Pirates will take on their neighbours UP Yoddha to make their way into the top six so that they can qualify for the playoffs.

Both Bengal Warriors and U Mumba have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad. U Mumba should be aware of Bengal Warriors’ raiding unit as they boast a brilliant +48 SD so far in just four games this season. Meanwhile, Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates would look to emulate their title-winning forms from previous seasons to climb up from 9th in the table and get their third win of the season.

When are Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

The Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2019 match will take place on August 8, 2019.

Where will Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2019 match will be played at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

What time will Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

While the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match is scheduled for 7:30 pm, the Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha is scheduled for 8:30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.