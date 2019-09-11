Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score Updates: In-form Steelers eye sixth successive win

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Match Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Updates: In-form Haryana Steelers will be looking to equal their franchise of six successive wins when they battle Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Home side Bengal Warriors will host U Mumba in the penultimate game of their home leg at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Catch live score of Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba here.
Who will emerge on top?
Head-to-head:
Haryana Steelers 2-4 Jaipur Pink Panthers. 1 tie.
Haryana Steelers
Played: 13
Won: 9
Tied: 0
Lost: 4
Haryana Steelers take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata in the first match of the evening. While Haryana Steelers are the most in-form team in the league, Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled for form, having lost four straight matches, and will be looking to bounce back in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live updates.