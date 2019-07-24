Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Updates: UP 11-25 KOL

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: UP Yoddha will clash against Bengal Warriors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League. After finishing third two times since their introduction, UP Yoddha will look to continue with their attacking approach to try clinch their first-ever title. While, UP Yoddha is captained by Rishank Devadiga and jointly coached by Jasveer Singh and Arjun Singh, Bengal Warriors is coached by the Arjuna awardee and former gold medalist, BC Ramesh.

The match will see action from the likes of Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh and Esmaiel Nabibakhsh, playing for both the sides.

VS Match 7 | 24 Jul Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad U.P. Yoddha 9 17 Bengal Warriors