Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Updates: UP 11-25 KOL

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: UP Yoddha will clash against Bengal Warriors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Both teams will be playing their first matches of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League. After finishing third two times since their introduction, UP Yoddha will look to continue with their attacking approach to try clinch their first-ever title. While, UP Yoddha is captained by Rishank Devadiga and jointly coached by Jasveer Singh and Arjun Singh, Bengal Warriors is coached by the Arjuna awardee and former gold medalist, BC Ramesh.
The match will see action from the likes of Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh and Esmaiel Nabibakhsh, playing for both the sides.
Match 7 | 24 Jul
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Yoddha 10-25 Warriors
The Warriors are soaring now, after Maninder Singh gets another point. The Yoddhas must be scratching their head now.
Yoddha 10-22 Warriors
After the restart, Mohammad Nabhibaksh takes out two Yoddha defenders, which was followed by a second all-out for UP Yoddha after their raider gets tackled.
HT: Yoddha 9-17 Warriors
After successful raids barring a Nabhibakhsh one, Bengal Warriors have built a healthy lead. With a team tackle towards the end, they gained another two points. After taking a four point lead in the start of the game, UP Yoddha have faltered afterwards. With 4 points, Maninder Singh is the top performer of the first half. More to play for in the second half.
Yoddha 8-13 Warriors
After getting a point in his previous raid, Monu Goyat comes back empty handed from the Bengal area. Then, Maninder Singh gets two points from a successful raid using his right leg.
Yoddha 7-11 Warriors
After Maninder Singh got super-tackled, the decision was overturned as the defender committed a foul. One point to the Warriors, which is followed by an all-out for UP Yoddha.
Yoddha 6-5 Warriors
After Monu Goyat is sent out in the do-or-die raid of the Yoddhas, Bengal continue their upswing. The raiding departments of both the sides have looked bleaked so far, as another raider of UP Yoddha gets tackled by the Warriors.
Yoddha 5-3 Warriors
The Yoddhas are down three players now. Mohammad Nabhibaksh with another failed raid for Bengal., and then Bengal fail in their do-or-die raid after the Prapanjan gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.
Yoddha 4-2 Warriors
Bengal fall behind to mistimed tackles and failed raids, but have initiated an early comeback from being 0-4 down. Maninder Singh helping the Warriors with a superb two-pointer.
Yoddha 1-0 Warriors
After empty raids from both the sides, UP Yoddha grab the first point of the day. Warriors' K. Prapanjan gets tackled by Amit and his teammates.
UP Yoddha win toss
UP Yoddha win the toss, lets Bengal Warriors to raid first.
Battle of the tacklers
Maninder Singh is one to watch out for
Bengal Warriors lineup
Bengal Warriors Starting Seven: K. Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Mohammad Nabhibaksh, Naveen Narwal, Rinku Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh.
UP Yoddha lineup
U.P. Yoddha Starting Seven: Monu Goyat, Surender Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Narender, Amit, Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit Kumar
Hello and welcome
