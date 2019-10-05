Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: UP Yoddha will go toe-to-toe with Dabang Delhi on Saturday, while on the other hand, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be up against Patna Pirates.

Advertising

The final leg of the seventh season will commence with UP Yoddha taking on the league leaders Dabang Delhi, where the home side will be aiming to continue the recent form that has seen them win seven of their last eight matches. On the other hand, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Patna Pirates in a dead rubber match, as neither team are in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches will take place on October 5, 2019.

Advertising

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates matches will be available on Hotstar.