Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas are the two matches of the day.

Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: Tamil Thalaivas will be in action. (Source: ProKabaddi)

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: U Mumba will be up against UP Yoddha on Wednesday, while on the other hand, Puneri Paltan will be up against Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day.

After winning against Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddha broke into the playoff spots and they would hope to win against a competitive U Mumba to move to fourth in the standings. Meanwhile, both Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be hoping to bounce back from a loss, and in fact, the Chennai side is looking for a first win in nine games against the home side.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will take place on September 18, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will be available on Hotstar.

