Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: U Mumba will go toe-to-toe with Patna Pirates on Wednesday, while on the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba are virtually through to the playoffs already and will be looking to secure their spot with back-to-back wins against a Patna Pirates side who will be looking to play for pride. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls will be hosted by Haryana Steelers where the hosts will be eyeing another win in their bid for a top-two league stage finish, which would pave their way directly to the semis.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches will take place on October 2, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches will be available on Hotstar.