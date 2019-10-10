Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: U Mumba will go toe-to-toe with Haryana Steelers on Wednesday in Greater Noida.

Haryana Steelers’ final league match before their playoff matches will see them taking aim at U Mumba who are on a two-win run. Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs, and will hope to keep the momentum going with a final push. The previous meeting between the two teams this season saw Haryana Steelers come out on top in what was a close game.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match will take place on October 10, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match will begin at 7.30 pm,.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match will be available on Hotstar.