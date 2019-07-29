Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: While Tamil Thalaivas will go toe-to-toe with Patna Pirates in the sixteenth match of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriors will clash against Puneri Paltan in the subsequent match.

Looking to replicate the form against Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will look to trounce on Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates. Both teams have one win in their two outings so far and will aim to get the full five points from the high-intensity fixture. The rock-solid Manjeet Chhillar will look to keep things at the back for the Thalaivas, while youngster Monu and left-corner Jaideep will look to fend off the duo of Chaudhuri-Thakur.

In the subsequent match, Bengal Warriors will look to jump back up from their previous defeat, against Puneri Paltan with all eyes on raiders Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh. Puneri Paltan have failed to win even a single game this season, and will be inspired enough to get their first win against the Kolkata side. Skipper Surjeet Singh, a former Bengal Warriors player, has led the defence well but it’s the lack of activity from their raiders, which has made life difficult for them.

When are Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, taking playing at Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

The matches Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place on July 29, 2019.

Where will Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

The matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be played at NSCI at Dome, Mumbai.

What time will Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

While Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.