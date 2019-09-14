Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: Puneri Paltan will start their home leg against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday hoping for a late push to get into the playoffs spot. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas will be up against Haryana Steelers in the second match of the day.

Advertising

Puneri Paltan faced a narrow loss to Bengal Warriors in their last match, while Gujarat Fortunegiants also will be hoping for a comeback win after losing their previous encounter with Bengaluru Bulls. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will hope to maintain their winning momentum against Tamil Thalaivas, who have been looking for a reversal of fortunes since their previous nine matches. The Thalaivas have never been beaten by Haryana Steelers yet and would want to extend that record when the two teams clash on Friday.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches will take place on September 14, 2019.

Advertising

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers matches will be available on Hotstar.