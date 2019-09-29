Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: Puneri Paltan will go toe-to-toe with Dabang Delhi on Sunday, while on the other hand, Haryana Steelers will be up against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Up against the dominant league leaders, Dabang Delhi, there is not much hope for Puneri Paltan but they would atleast hope to end the season on a high after being knocked out of contention for the play-offs. Countering Haryana Steelers’ deadly form, UP Yoddha defeated them 37-30 on Saturday, and keeping that in mind, even Gujarat Fortunegiants can be hopeful for a win.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches will take place on September 29, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants matches will be available on Hotstar.