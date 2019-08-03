Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: While Patna Pirates will go toe-to-toe with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the twenty-third match of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriors will clash against Bengaluru Bulls in the subsequent match.

Hosting the first match of the Patna leg, the Pirates will look to ruin the three-match winning run of Jaipur Pink Panthers. After losing the opening match of the season to the champions, Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal have been in good momentum so far, winning two on the bounce. The Pink Panthers skipper Deepak Hooda will be up against the in-form Patna defender Jaideep, which would be a mouth-watering contest. A win for Jaipur would see them overtake U Mumba to the top of the table.

In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors will square off against the reigning champions, who both have identical records. With two wins and one loss each, both of them would want to push harder for reaching the top of the table. The Bulls would be wary of the raiding unit of the Warriors consisting of Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh, because of whom, Bengal have the highest score difference in the league so far with +49. As far as the Bulls defence goes, Mahender Singh has been their main man and has found good support from Amit Sheoran, Ashish Sangwan and Saurabh Nandal.

When are Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, taking playing at Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

The matches Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place on August 3, 2019.

Where will Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

The matches between Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be played at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

What time will Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

While Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.