Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: Jaipur Pink Panthers will kick off their Pune leg against UP Yoddha on Monday, while on the other hand, Telugu Titans will be up against Dabang Delhi in the second match of the day.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will have a tough tussle ahead of them facing UP Yoddha, who are on sixth and seventh on the standings stuck on the same points. The Lucknow side would look to oust the Jaipur side from the playoff spot, which makes this encounter a must win for both of the teams. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi will be up against struggling Telugu Titans and will hope to extend their lead on Bengal Warriors on the top of the table.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches will take place on September 16, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi matches will be available on Hotstar.