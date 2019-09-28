Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: Haryana Steelers will go toe-to-toe with UP Yoddha on Saturday, while on the other hand, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be against Tamil Thalaivas.

Advertising

Countering Haryana Steelers’ deadly form, UP Yoddha have won six of their last seven matches and a win could see them equal Bengaluru Bulls in points and close the gap to the third-placed hosts. Gujarat Fortunegiants will be hoping for a win as there’s still a chance that they can make the playoffs, unlike their opponents, Tamil Thalaivas.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will take place on September 28, 2019.

Advertising

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas matches will be available on Hotstar.