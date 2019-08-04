Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: While Haryana Steelers will go toe-to-toe with Tamil Thalaivas in the twenty-fifth match of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Patna Pirates will clash against Puneri Paltan in the subsequent match.

Advertising

Having identical records with a win and two losses, Haryana Steelers will face Tamil Thalaivas, where both would be hyped up to make their way upwards. With Jaipur’s win on Saturday, they have so far consolidated their spot at the top, so looking at them, players like Naveen and Rahul Chaudhari would look to upset their opponent to grab their second wins. In the second match, Patna Pirates would look to inflict pain on the bottom-most team of the league, Puneri Paltan after losing the first home match of the season to Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-21. The Pune outfit are without a win in three games with a SD of -40, and it would be time for them to make a statement of their intention by beating the three-time champions.

When are Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, taking playing at Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

The matches Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place on August 4, 2019.

Advertising

Where will Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

The matches between Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be played at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

What time will Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

While Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.