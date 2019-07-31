Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: While Haryana Steelers will go toe-to-toe with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the eighteenth match of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, U Mumba will clash against UP Yoddha in the subsequent match.

Advertising

Although the Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their opener against Puneri Paltan, their defensive shortcomings proved to be fatal against Dabang Delhi. Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will look forward to win their second match, expecting raider Naveen to be at his best on Wednesday evening. On the other hand, with two wins in two so far in this season, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to fend off any advances to ruin their perfect start.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba will be looking to prey on the winless UP Yoddha to make a comeback from their previous loss against Bengaluru Bulls. With two wins and two losses, the likes of Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan and Fazel Atrachali will be looking to build a winning momentum. For the Yoddhas, it is an opportunity to open their book for the season and leave their past troubles behind. They are currently at the bottom of the table but gamechangers like Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav fill the hearts of their fans with hope.

When are Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, taking playing at Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Advertising

The matches Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place on July 29, 2019.

Where will Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

The matches between Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be played at NSCI at Dome, Mumbai.

What time will Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

While Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.