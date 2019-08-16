Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score Streaming: While the hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants will go toe-to-toe against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of Friday, the second match will see Patna Pirates take on U Mumba.

The hosts would look to get their first win at home after losing all so far against an in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Rajasthan side are confident after their win over Puneri Paltan on Thursday and would hope to go to the top of the table with another victory. Meanwhile, both Patna and Mumbai have had a similar season, recording three wins and four losses each. But, U Mumba have a superior head-to-head record over the three-time champions and would look to best them in Ahmedabad.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will take place on August 16, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at 7.30pm on Sunday. It will be followed by the second match between Patna Pirates vs U Mumba at 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba?

The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will be available on Hotstar.