Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: While Dabang Delhi will go toe-to-toe with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the twenty-seventh match of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Fortunegiants will clash against Puneri Paltan in the subsequent match.

Advertising

The Delhi outfit would hope to return to winning ways when they would take on the unbeaten Jaipur Pink Panthers, after having lost for the first time in the season to Gujarat Fortunegiants. On the other hand, the Jaipur side would want to consolidate their position at the top of the table. In the second match, last year’s finalists, Gujarat Fortunegiants would be looking to bounce back from their loss to U Mumba, while their opponents of the day, Puneri Palta would look to build a winning momentum after triumphing against Patna Pirates, their first win of the season.

When are Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, taking playing at Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

The matches Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place on August 5, 2019.

Advertising

Where will Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

The matches between Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be played at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

What time will Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

While Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.