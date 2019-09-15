Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: Dabang Delhi will kick off their Pune leg against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday, while on the other hand, Puneri Paltan will be up against Patna Pirates in the second match of the day.

Advertising

Dabang Delhi has been in stellar form the entire season, maintaining their lead in the top of the standings for quite some time now, who would prove to be a tough match for Gujarat Fortunegiants who are just below the playoffs spot. Meanwhile, both Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will be hoping for a late push to seal a playoff spot as they lie well in the bottom half of the standings. The win over Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday will hope to propel the home side to trump the three-time Pro Kabaddi champions.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches will take place on September 15, 2019.

Advertising

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches will be available on Hotstar.