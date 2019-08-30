Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: While Telegu Titans will go toe-to-toe against Puneri Paltan in Match 65 of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday, Dabang Delhi KC will clash against Patna Pirates in the subsequent match.

Advertising

The Titans clash in the penultimate game of the Delhi leg against a struggling Paltans. Telugu Titans are currently on a four-match unbeaten run but the Paltans on the other hand, have not reaped enough rewards in their campaign. Meanwhile, Delhi will aim to end their home leg with their perfect record at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex intact on Friday.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates will take place on August 30, 2019.

Advertising

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match will be played at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan will be played at 7.30 pm and that will be followed by Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates at 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telegu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates will be available on Hotstar.