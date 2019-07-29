PKL 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Updates: Both teams looking for second wins

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score Online: While Tamil Thalaivas will go toe-to-toe with Patna Pirates in the sixteenth match of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriors will clash against Puneri Paltan in the subsequent match.

Looking to replicate the form against Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will look to trounce on Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates. Both teams have one win in their two outings so far and will aim to get the full five points from the high-intensity fixture. The rock-solid Manjeet Chhillar will look to keep things at the back for the Thalaivas, while youngster Monu and left-corner Jaideep will look to fend off the duo of Chaudhuri-Thakur.

VS Match 16 | 29 Jul DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai Tamil Thalaivas 0 0 Patna Pirates