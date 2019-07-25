Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: Delhi 19-26 Chennai, second half

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score Streaming Online: Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas lock horns in the only contest of the day on matchday 5 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The Thalaivas will be looking to carry on with their winning momentum after a convincing win over Telugu Titans in their season opener.
Dabang Delhi KC also began their campaign on a positive note with a thrilling win over Telugu Titans. They will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins on successive days and extend their perfect record against Tamil Thalaivas.
VS
Match 9 | 25 Jul
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Dabang Delhi K.C.
19
27
Tamil Thalaivas
2nd Half
Back LIVE
Meraj Sheykh with a tackle on V Ajith Kumar. Rahul Chaudhari in the DO OR DIE raid gets one point. DELHI 15-20 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Half Time
Ajay Thakur with an empty raid and referee blows the whistle. DABANG DELHI 11-18 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Top Performers of the First Half -
1. Rahul Chaudhari - 5 Pts
2. Naveen Kumar - 4 Pts
3. Ajay Thakur - 3 Pts
Touch Point
Ajay Thakur scores a touchpoint, 10-18. It is followed by n empty raid from Meraj Sheykh and another empty raid from Rahul Chaudhari.
First point of the evening
Tamil Thalaivas won the toss and chose the side! Delhi to raid first. Let's Play! Ajay Thakur with a running hand touch on Vishal Mane and it is the first point of the night. The Thailavas are up and running!
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar
DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir
ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay
Starting 7- Chennai
Tamil Thalaivas - Ajay Thakur (Captain), Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu
Starting 7- Delhi
Dabang Delhi K.C. - Joginder Narwal (Captain), Naveen Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane
Hello and Welcome
Dabang Delhi KC battle Tamil Thalaivas in today's encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Delhi and Chennai have played one game each and have won the matches. Hence, they will look to carry on with the momentum. But who will succumb to the pressure Stay tuned for live updates.