Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: Delhi 19-26 Chennai, second half

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score Streaming Online: Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas lock horns in the only contest of the day on matchday 5 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The Thalaivas will be looking to carry on with their winning momentum after a convincing win over Telugu Titans in their season opener.

Dabang Delhi KC also began their campaign on a positive note with a thrilling win over Telugu Titans. They will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins on successive days and extend their perfect record against Tamil Thalaivas.

VS Match 9 | 25 Jul Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad Dabang Delhi K.C. 19 27 Tamil Thalaivas 2nd Half