Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score: Delhi 19-26 Chennai, second half

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score Streaming Online: Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas lock horns in the only contest of the day on matchday 5 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The Thalaivas will be looking to carry on with their winning momentum after a convincing win over Telugu Titans in their season opener.

Dabang Delhi KC also began their campaign on a positive note with a thrilling win over Telugu Titans. They will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins on successive days and extend their perfect record against Tamil Thalaivas.

VS

Match 9 | 25 Jul

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi K.C.

19
27
Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas

2nd Half

Live Blog

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE UPDATES:

Back LIVE

Meraj Sheykh with a tackle on V Ajith Kumar. Rahul Chaudhari in the DO OR DIE raid gets one point. DELHI 15-20 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Half Time

Ajay Thakur with an empty raid and referee blows the whistle. DABANG DELHI 11-18 TAMIL THALAIVAS

Top Performers of the First Half -
1. Rahul Chaudhari - 5 Pts
2. Naveen Kumar - 4 Pts
3. Ajay Thakur - 3 Pts

Touch Point

Ajay Thakur scores a touchpoint, 10-18. It is followed by n empty raid from Meraj Sheykh and another empty raid from Rahul Chaudhari.

First point of the evening

Tamil Thalaivas won the toss and chose the side! Delhi to raid first. Let's Play! Ajay Thakur with a running hand touch on Vishal Mane and it is the first point of the night. The Thailavas are up and running!

Tamil Thalaivas Squad:

RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi

DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero

Dabang Delhi Squad:

RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar

DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir

ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay

Starting 7- Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas - Ajay Thakur (Captain), Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu

Starting 7- Delhi

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Joginder Narwal (Captain), Naveen Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane

Hello and Welcome

Dabang Delhi KC battle Tamil Thalaivas in today's encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Delhi and Chennai have played one game each and have won the matches. Hence, they will look to carry on with the momentum. But who will succumb to the pressure Stay tuned for live updates.

