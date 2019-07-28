Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: In the first match of the day, Dabang Delhi battle Haryana Steelers. Haryana will be looking to continue their good form when they face Dabang Delhi K.C in their second match of Pro Kabaddi League season 7 in Mumbai on Sunday, 28 July 2019. Naveen, who scored 14 total points, helped Haryana get off to a great start in the tournament with a 34-24 victory over Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Haryana Steelers got the better of Dabang Delhi K.C two out of three times in the last season. Haryana won the first and third Zone A matches against Delhi with scores of 34-31 and 34-27 respectively. The Cheralathan-led team will be hoping to hold the upper hand against Dabang Delhi K.C in this season as well. However, the Steelers will have to be wary of Meraj Sheykh. The Iranian is one of the best all-rounder in the Pro Kabaddi League and he could pose a serious threat for the Haryana team. The Steelers defense was in top form against Puneri Paltan and they will need to maintain their performance when they face the quick Chandran Ranjit from the Delhi team.

When is Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, taking playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

The match between Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will take place on July 28, 2019.

Where will Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The match between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be played at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

What time will Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls takes place at 7.30pm and 8.30 PM respectively on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1, 2, 3 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.