Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score: BB 21-38 GFG, second half

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Live Score Streaming Online: Pawan Sehrawat’s Bengaluru Bulls made the perfect start to the season defending the title, when they beat Patna Pirates on Saturday by 34-32. Captained by Rohit Kumar and coached by Randhir Singh, they would look to make it two in two when they go up against last season’s finalists Gujarat Fortune Giants in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The champions have retained the hero of the last season’s final, Pawan Sehrawat, along with Rohit Kumar and Ashish Sangwan. Defender Mahender Singh was also retained by the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Fortune Giants, captained by Sunil Kumar and coached by Manpreet Singh, have bolstered their defense by retaining their captain buying Parvesh Bhainswal. They have also retained their raider, Sachin Tanwar.