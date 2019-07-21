Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score: BB 21-38 GFG, second half

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Live Score Streaming Online: Pawan Sehrawat’s Bengaluru Bulls made the perfect start to the season defending the title, when they beat Patna Pirates on Saturday by 34-32. Captained by Rohit Kumar and coached by Randhir Singh, they would look to make it two in two when they go up against last season’s finalists Gujarat Fortune Giants in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
The champions have retained the hero of the last season’s final, Pawan Sehrawat, along with Rohit Kumar and Ashish Sangwan. Defender Mahender Singh was also retained by the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Fortune Giants, captained by Sunil Kumar and coached by Manpreet Singh, have bolstered their defense by retaining their captain buying Parvesh Bhainswal. They have also retained their raider, Sachin Tanwar.
3rd ALL OUT
This is the third all out of the night. Gujarat Fortune Giants are all over the Bengaluru Bulls. Can the bulls make a comeback? But the match is drifting away. Bulls 21- 38 Fortune Giants.
SUPER RAID
Pawan Sehrawat strikes! A wonderful raid by him as he takes three defenders with him and stops right at the midline. The Bonus point is claimed as well. A 4-point raid by Pawan! Bulls 18- 25 Fortune Giants.
UNSUCCESSFUL REVIEW!
Gujarat asked for a review but, the TV umpire does not concur and rules that the on-field official's decision of bonus point. However, they are still in the lead.
BACK LIVE
Bengaluru's defense stands tall! A great thigh hold from Amit Sheoran as Rohit Gulia walks back disappointed. Bulls 14- 25 Fortune Giants.
HALF TIME - Bulls 10- 21 Fortune Giants
Second, all out of the game and Gujarat take a lead of 10 points. At the halfway stage, Gujarat have a lead of 10 points
Top Performers of the First Half -
1. Sachin - 5 points
2. Sumit Singh - 4 points
3. Sunil Kumar - 3 points
ALL OUT!
12 minutes gone and Sumit Singh takes the bonus point. However, Gujarat inflicts an all out. A great start for the fortune giants in the first half.
STAT ATTACK
Sachin Tanwar registered his 350th raid point. Rohit and Pawan combined to score 79 percent of Bengaluru Bulls' raid points last season.
Bulls 4-4 Fortune Giants
Five minutes of the match are over, and Bengaluru Bulls are already three men down. But they have come up with a super tackle to stop a do-or-die raid from Rohit Gulia. Both are two men down, and Sehrawat is back on the pitch. He gets the Bulls their fourth point, and his first of the day. The match is on!
First challenge of the game
Fortune Giants' Sachin picks his first point of the season from a raid, but Bengaluru Bulls challenged it within a minute of the game. The review ultimately fell flat, and Pawan Sehrawat is now out.
Fortune Giants win the toss
The toss is won by Gujarat Fortune Giants. The first raid will be done by the Bengaluru Bulls. Both the teams are out in the middle as the fans at Gachibowli Stadium are ready for a rematch of the season six finale. Saurabh Nandal makes his debut in PKL.
Gujarat Fortune Giants Lineup
Starting Seven: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, More G B, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit
Bengaluru Bulls Lineup
Starting Seven: Sumit Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran
Here's how the Bulls fared yesterday
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! In today's schedule, there are two matches, with the first one being Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, which was last season's final. Following that is Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at 2030 hours. Stick around!