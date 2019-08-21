Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Updates: Pune look to rise from rock-bottom

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score: Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first PKL match on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match, which will start after the conclusion of the first match.
Puneri Paltan are at the bottom of the table in the middle of Week 5, while it is the Jaipur franchise who are at the top. The Paltans face a test to rise from the bottom against the Bulls while the Panthers will be looking to maintain their lead at the top by winning against the Thalaivas.
Match 51 | 21 Aug
Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Puneri Paltan
Here is how the teams will line up at the onset:
Puneri Paltan: PO Surjeet Singh, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Sagar B Krishna
Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vijay Kumar, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran, Ankit
