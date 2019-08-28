Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: GUJ 3-2 HAR

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Match Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: While Gujarat Fortunegiants will go toe-to-toe against Haryana Steelers in the first match at Thygaraja Sports Complex in Delhi on Wednesday, Dabang Delhi KC will clash against U Mumba in the subsequent match.
Gujarat Fortunegiants will be up against an in-form Haryana Steelers side, who are on a three-match winning streak where their raider Vikas Kandola has been leaving every defence in tatters. A win for the Haryana side will see them go to third in the table, while a victory for the Gujarat side will see them break into the playoff places.
Match 62 | 28 Aug
Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Gujarat Fortunegiants
0
0
GUJ 2-2 HAR
After a tackle point, Vikas Kandola fails to earn the third point of the evening for Haryana. But, Gujarat on their next raid, earn two points and level the scores. The game is on!
GUJ 0-1 HAR
Rohit Gulia of Gujarat starts the raid, after Haryana Steelers won the toss., and he comes back empty handed. On his raid, Vikas Kandola gets the first point of the game.
Steelers lineup
Starting Seven: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Vikas Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar, Sunil
Fortunegiants lineup
Starting Seven: Sunil Kumar (C), Rohit Gulia, More GB, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, Pankaj
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Pro Kabaddi today. First up, it is the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers.