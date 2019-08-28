Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: GUJ 3-2 HAR

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Match Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: While Gujarat Fortunegiants will go toe-to-toe against Haryana Steelers in the first match at Thygaraja Sports Complex in Delhi on Wednesday, Dabang Delhi KC will clash against U Mumba in the subsequent match.

Gujarat Fortunegiants will be up against an in-form Haryana Steelers side, who are on a three-match winning streak where their raider Vikas Kandola has been leaving every defence in tatters. A win for the Haryana side will see them go to third in the table, while a victory for the Gujarat side will see them break into the playoff places.