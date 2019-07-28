Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live Score: Delhi 15-10 Haryana, secon half

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Online: In the first match of the day, Dabang Delhi battle Haryana Steelers. Haryana will be looking to continue their good form when they face Dabang Delhi K.C in their second match of Pro Kabaddi League season 7 in Mumbai on Sunday, 28 July 2019. Naveen, who scored 14 total points, helped Haryana get off to a great start in the tournament with a 34-24 victory over Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on Monday. The Haryana Steelers got the better of Dabang Delhi K.C two out of three times in the last season.

In match two, U Mumba face off against Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba began their home leg with a win over Puneri Paltan and will be looking to register back-to-back victories when they clash against Bengaluru Bulls at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways after falling short against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous game.

VS Match 14 | 28 Jul DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai Dabang Delhi K.C. 15 10 Haryana Steelers