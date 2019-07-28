Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live Score: Delhi 15-10 Haryana, secon half

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Online: In the first match of the day, Dabang Delhi battle Haryana Steelers. Haryana will be looking to continue their good form when they face Dabang Delhi K.C in their second match of Pro Kabaddi League season 7 in Mumbai on Sunday, 28 July 2019. Naveen, who scored 14 total points, helped Haryana get off to a great start in the tournament with a 34-24 victory over Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on Monday. The Haryana Steelers got the better of Dabang Delhi K.C two out of three times in the last season.
In match two, U Mumba face off against Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba began their home leg with a win over Puneri Paltan and will be looking to register back-to-back victories when they clash against Bengaluru Bulls at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways after falling short against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous game.
Match 14 | 28 Jul
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Half Time: Delhi 15-10 Haryana
An empty raid for Delhi and referee blows the whistle! Its half time! Delhi 15-10 Haryana | All to play for in the second half!
Super tackle
Meraj Sheykh of Delhi, fails in his DO OR DIE raid. Delhi gets a Super Tackle! Haryana reviews the decision. Unsuccessful. Delhi gets 2 points. DELHI 12-9 HARYANA
Haryana closer to Delhi
Empty raids for Naveen and that means back to back empty raids for Delhi. But then Chandran is tackled and he too can't get a raid. Haryana's Naveen in a DO OR DIE raid and taken down from the left side. DELHI 9-7 HARYANA
Delhi begin on the front foot
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets two points and a successful raid for Delhi. Naveen gets one in return. DELHI 3-2 HARYANA | Meanwhile,
Meraj Sheykh faces a strong tackle by Cheralathan. Delhi 4-2 Haryana
Toss Time
Haryana Steelers Win The Toss & Select The Choice Of Court. Let's Play! A couple of minutes into the game and Dabang Delhi have taken a 2-0 lead. Delhi are on the attack right from the start.
Haryana Steelers - Starting 7
Naveen, Vikal Kale, Parveen, Selvami K, Vinay, Dharmaraj Chelarathan, Kuldeep Singh
Dabang Delhi- Starting 7
Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Saied Ghaffari, Meraj Sheykh, Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal
Haryana Steelers Squad:
RAIDERS: Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arun Kumar HN, Naveen, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Chhillar, Vikash Kandola and Vinay
DEFENDERS: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Parveen, Subhash Narwal, Vikram Kandola, Chand Singh and Kuldeep Singh
ALL-ROUNDERS: Tin Phonchoo
Dabang Delhi Squad:
RAIDERS: Aman Kadian, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal and Sumit Kumar
DEFENDERS: Joginder Singh Narwal, Mohit, Vishal Mane, Pratik Patil, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sumit and Sombir
ALL-ROUNDERS: Balram, Meraj Sheykh and Vijay
Haryana Steelers- Form guide:
Played: 1
Won: 1
Tied: 0
Lost: 0
Win rate: 100%
Best Raider: Naveen
Best Defender: Parveen
Dabang Delhi- Form guide:
Played: 2
Won: 2
Tied: 0
Lost: 0
Win rate: 100%
Best Raider: Naveen Kumar
Best Defender: Joginder Narwal
Hello and welcome!
Its matchday 8 and the first encounter of tonight will be between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers in Mumbai. Haryana will be looking to continue their good form when they face Dabang Delhi K.C in their second match of Pro Kabaddi League season 7. In the second game, U Mumba face off against Bengaluru Bulls. Stay tuned for all the live-action.