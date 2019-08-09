Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Updates: KOL 10-15 MUM

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Updates: In the first match of the day, Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe with U Mumba in the penultimate game of the Patna leg, at the Pataliputra Sports Complex on Friday.
Bengal Warriors will continue their quest for attaining the top spot of the table against the Maharashtrian side. Both teams have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad. U Mumba should be aware of Bengal Warriors’ raiding unit as they boast a brilliant +48 SD so far in just four games this season.
KOL 10-15 MUM
Bengal get into double figures after a perfectly-timed tackle. Maninder Singh gets a bonus point.
KOL 8-15 MUM
But Mumbai pile up two extra points now. First, Mohammad Nabibakhsh steps in the lobby without any touch, gifting them a point and then Mumbai execute a raid.
KOL 8-13 MUM
After Nabibakhsh gets off the mark with a touch on Surinder Singh, Bengal have gained some momentum and execute two well-timed tackles.
KOL 5-12 MUM
Rakesh Narwal, the sole survivor tries to execute a raid but captain Fazel Atrachali tackles him and gets three points. That's an all out!
KOL 4-9 MUM
Bengal gain two points, and trying to put up a fighting comeback, but they are down to one man because of the latest Mumbai exploit.
KOL 2-6 MUM
Mumbai are building a good lead now, as Fazel Atrachali and co send Prapanjan to his captain. Tackles after tackles. They look like a well knit outfit today.
KOL 2-4 MUM
After Prapanjan gets his team, Bengal Warriors off the mark, U Mumba pile on the pressure after sharing a point. But then, their defenders get the better of Maninder Singh again. Looks like they did their homework.
KOL 0-1 MUM
U Mumba open their account with a great tackle. Maninder Singh off to the bench.
U Mumba lineup
U Mumba Starting Seven: Fazel Atrachali (C), Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Arjun Deshwal, Vinoth Kumar, Sandeep Narwal
Bengal Warriors lineup
Bengal Warriors Starting Seven: Maninder Singh (C), K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paen Mahali, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal
Bengal's vicious raiding
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! In today's schedule, there are two matches, with the first one being Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates. Following that is Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan at 2030 hours. Stick around!