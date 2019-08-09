Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Updates: KOL 10-15 MUMhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pkl-2019-live-score-bengal-warriors-vs-u-mumba-patna-pirates-vs-up-yoddha-live-updates-5892682/

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Updates: KOL 10-15 MUM

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Updates: Bengal Warriors would look to move their way upwards to the play-off zone after a win over U Mumba.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Updates: U Mumba will be wary of Bengal Warriors raiding unit (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Updates: In the first match of the day, Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe with U Mumba in the penultimate game of the Patna leg, at the Pataliputra Sports Complex on Friday.

Bengal Warriors will continue their quest for attaining the top spot of the table against the Maharashtrian side. Both teams have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad. U Mumba should be aware of Bengal Warriors’ raiding unit as they boast a brilliant +48 SD so far in just four games this season.

VS

Match 32 | 09 Aug

Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors

4
9
Bengal Warriors

U Mumba

1st Half
View Scorecard

 

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Updates:

KOL 10-15 MUM

Bengal get into double figures after a perfectly-timed tackle. Maninder Singh gets a bonus point.

KOL 8-15 MUM

But Mumbai pile up two extra points now. First, Mohammad Nabibakhsh steps in the lobby without any touch, gifting them a point and then Mumbai execute a raid. 

KOL 8-13 MUM

After Nabibakhsh gets off the mark with a touch on Surinder Singh, Bengal have gained some momentum and execute two well-timed  tackles. 

KOL 5-12 MUM

Rakesh Narwal, the sole survivor tries to execute a raid but captain Fazel Atrachali tackles him and gets three points. That's an all out! 

KOL 4-9 MUM

Bengal gain two points, and trying to put up a fighting comeback, but they are down to one man because of the latest Mumbai exploit.

KOL 2-6 MUM

Mumbai are building a good lead now, as Fazel Atrachali and co send Prapanjan to his captain. Tackles after tackles. They look like a well knit outfit today.

KOL 2-4 MUM

After Prapanjan gets his team, Bengal Warriors off the mark, U Mumba pile on the pressure after sharing a point. But then, their defenders get the better of Maninder Singh again. Looks like they did their homework.

KOL 0-1 MUM

U Mumba open their account with a great tackle. Maninder Singh off to the bench.

U Mumba lineup

U Mumba Starting Seven: Fazel Atrachali (C), Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Arjun Deshwal, Vinoth Kumar, Sandeep Narwal

Bengal Warriors lineup

Bengal Warriors Starting Seven: Maninder Singh (C), K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paen Mahali, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal

Bengal's vicious raiding

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! In today's schedule, there are two matches, with the first one being Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates. Following that is Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan at 2030 hours. Stick around!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android