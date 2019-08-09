Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Updates: KOL 10-15 MUM

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Updates: In the first match of the day, Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe with U Mumba in the penultimate game of the Patna leg, at the Pataliputra Sports Complex on Friday.

Bengal Warriors will continue their quest for attaining the top spot of the table against the Maharashtrian side. Both teams have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad. U Mumba should be aware of Bengal Warriors’ raiding unit as they boast a brilliant +48 SD so far in just four games this season.