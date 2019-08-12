Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Live Updates: Hyderabad looking for second win

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Live Updates: While Bengal Warriors are up against Telugu Titans at the EKA Arena by TransStadia on Monday, the second match of the day would see Bengaluru Bulls go toe-to-toe with UP Yoddha.

After winning their first match of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Titans would want to carry their momentum forward to register a second consecutive win against the attacking Bengal side. This fixture has the unique distinction of being the most tied fixture in Pro Kabaddi history. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls would look to bounce back from their loss against Haryana Steelers, when they would take on UP Yoddha. UP Yoddha have won just one of their opening six matches this season and will be eager to get another victory under their belt after a winless run of three games.