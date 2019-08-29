Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Updates: KOL 13-12 CHE

Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Updates: Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe against Tamil Thalaivas in the sole match at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi in the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday.
On the penultimate day of the Delhi leg, the in-form Bengal Warriors with its dangerous raiding unit will go up against Rahul Chaudhuri’s Tamil Thalaivas, with the former looking to consolidate their spot in the playoff spots. While the Warriors will be looking to climb to the second spot on the table, Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to enter the top six with a victory.
VS
Match 64 | 29 Aug
Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Bengal Warriors
13
9
Tamil Thalaivas
1st HalfView Scorecard
KOL 13-11 CHE
Tamil Thalaivas are on their way up after that All-Out, with most recently Manjeet Chillar tackling Prapanjan to the mat.
KOL 12-7 CHE
All-Out! Tamil Thalaivas are in trouble now after their strong start. Ajay Thakur gets the bonus point but eventually, he got tackled by Bengal's defence. Then , Maninder opens his account with a raid point.
KOL 8-6 CHE
After another two-point raid by Prapanjan, Arjun awardee Ajay Thakur gets a bonus point.
KOL 5-5 CHE
And they have levelled the scores. What a game we have here! Prapanjan at his best, picking up a two-pointer.
KOL 2-4 CHE
After K. Prapanjan jumps over Ran Singh to escape his double thigh hold attempt, Ajeet hunts down Maninder in the next raid itself.
KOL 1-2 CHE
The match has already picked up some momentum, as K. Prapanjan takes out Rahul Chaudhari in his raid. Bengal get their first point.
KOL 0-1 CHE
Ajay Thakur begins the match with the opening raid, but comes back empty handed, and then the Thalaivas open the scoring with a firm tackle on Maninder Singh.
Tamil Thalaivas lineup
Starting Seven: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu, Ajay Thakur, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh
Bengal Warriors lineup
Starting Seven: K. Prapanjan, Naveen Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal
Story of the raiders
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! Today's match is between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. Stay tuned!