Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Updates: KOL 13-12 CHE

Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Updates: Bengal Warriors are looking to climb to second on the table.

Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Updates: Bengal Warriors are in fine form.

Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Updates: Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe against Tamil Thalaivas in the sole match at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi in the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday.

On the penultimate day of the Delhi leg, the in-form Bengal Warriors with its dangerous raiding unit will go up against Rahul Chaudhuri’s Tamil Thalaivas, with the former looking to consolidate their spot in the playoff spots. While the Warriors will be looking to climb to the second spot on the table, Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to enter the top six with a victory.

VS

Match 64 | 29 Aug

Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors

13
9
Bengal Warriors

Tamil Thalaivas

1st Half
View Scorecard

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi Live Score:

KOL 13-11 CHE

Tamil Thalaivas are on their way up after that All-Out, with most recently Manjeet Chillar tackling Prapanjan to the mat.

KOL 12-7 CHE

All-Out! Tamil Thalaivas are in trouble now after their strong start. Ajay Thakur gets the bonus point but eventually, he got tackled by Bengal's defence. Then , Maninder opens his account with a raid point.

KOL 8-6 CHE

After another two-point raid by Prapanjan, Arjun awardee Ajay Thakur gets a bonus point.

KOL 5-5 CHE

And they have levelled the scores. What a game we have here! Prapanjan at his best, picking up a two-pointer.

KOL 2-4 CHE

After K. Prapanjan jumps over Ran Singh to escape his double thigh hold attempt, Ajeet hunts down Maninder in the next raid itself. 

KOL 1-2 CHE

The match has already picked up some momentum, as K. Prapanjan takes out Rahul Chaudhari in his raid. Bengal get their first point. 

KOL 0-1 CHE

Ajay Thakur begins the match with the opening raid, but comes back empty handed, and then the Thalaivas open the scoring with a firm tackle on Maninder Singh.

Tamil Thalaivas lineup

Starting Seven: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu, Ajay Thakur, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh

Bengal Warriors lineup

Starting Seven: K. Prapanjan, Naveen Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal

Story of the raiders

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! Today's match is between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. Stay tuned!

