Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Updates: KOL 13-12 CHE

Pro Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Updates: Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe against Tamil Thalaivas in the sole match at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi in the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday.

On the penultimate day of the Delhi leg, the in-form Bengal Warriors with its dangerous raiding unit will go up against Rahul Chaudhuri’s Tamil Thalaivas, with the former looking to consolidate their spot in the playoff spots. While the Warriors will be looking to climb to the second spot on the table, Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to enter the top six with a victory.