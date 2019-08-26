Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: KOL 0-0 HARhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pkl-2019-live-score-bengal-warriors-vs-haryana-steelers-up-yoddha-vs-puneri-paltan-live-updates-5938848/

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: KOL 0-0 HAR

Pro Kabaddi PKL 2019 Live Today Match Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Score Online: The Warriors will look to extend their winning run to six matches.

PKL 2019 Live Score: Haryana Steelers are looking for their sixth win.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Match Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: While Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe against Haryana Steelers in the first match in the Thyagaraja Sports Complex, Delhi on Monday, UP Yoddha will clash against Puneri Paltan in the subsequent match.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019
  • pro kabaddi league stats 2019, pro kabaddi 2019 stats
  • pro kabaddi 2019, pro kabaddi 2019 teams
  • pro kabaddi 2019 points table, pro kabaddi points table 2019
  • pro kabaddi 2019 schedule, pro kabaddi schedule 2019

Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last five games, and would look to continue their streak going into the match against the Haryana side. They will consolidate their position in the top six of the league table if they bag their sixth win this afternoon. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will hope to continue their unbeaten form against the Bengal side and look for their sixth win of the season.

VS

Match 60 | 26 Aug

Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors

0
0
Bengal Warriors

Haryana Steelers

View Scorecard

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android