Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: KOL 0-0 HAR

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Match Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: While Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe against Haryana Steelers in the first match in the Thyagaraja Sports Complex, Delhi on Monday, UP Yoddha will clash against Puneri Paltan in the subsequent match.

Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last five games, and would look to continue their streak going into the match against the Haryana side. They will consolidate their position in the top six of the league table if they bag their sixth win this afternoon. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will hope to continue their unbeaten form against the Bengal side and look for their sixth win of the season.