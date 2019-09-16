Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Live Streaming: A spot in top 6 beckons for two teams

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: Jaipur Pink Panthers face UP Yoddha of in tonights encounter of at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. With their spot in the top six on the line both, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha, currently sit on 42 points and the winner of this contest will decide if Jaipur Pink Panthers stay ahead or UP Yoddha leapfrog them into the top six. The teams have an even record so far and the winner of this contest will walk away with bragging rights in this matchup going forward.

In the second match of the day, Telugu Titans face a tough challenge in Dabang Delhi. Dabang Delhi have had an excellent run in the season so far that sees them maintain their position at the top of the standings. Telugu Titans are currently in the bottom half of the table, but a win could see them firmly in the competition for a Playoffs spot, making this an extremely important fixture for the side.