PKL 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 42-23, Haryana Steelers overcome Puneri Paltans

Jaipur Pink Panthers produced an all-round effort to beat U Mumba 42-23 in the third day of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 on Monday.

Jaipur’s raiders were in fine form and picked up points at regular intervals, whereas their defence showed strength and toughness to contain U Mumba raiders.

Deepak Hooda finished with a super 10, while Deepak Narwal (6 points) and Nitin Rawal (7 points) also chipped in with crucial points. Besides Amit Hooda did a fine job in defence.

For U Mumba, it was their defence that let them down as they scored just five tackle points on the night.

Deepak got Jaipur off to a flying start as he got three points in two raids. U Mumba were caught off guard with Jaipur’s quick start and suffered an all out in the seventh minute to trail 2-10. Jaipur raiders got the better of U Mumba’s defence and scored raid points at will throughout the first half.

Fazel Sultan Attrachali had an off day by his high standards and scored just two tackle points. Dong Geon Lee put in a spirited performance for U Mumba and along with Abhishek Singh was the main contributor.

In the last five minutes of the match, it was Deepak show as he picked up raid points at regular intervals to record his first super 10 of the season.

Haryana show enough steel

In the following match, Haryana Steelers began their campaign in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 with an emphatic 34-24 win over Puneri Paltan here Monday.

Aided by excellent performance from Naveen, who ended up with 14 points, the Steelers came out top of their rivals. Puneri Paltan put up a spirited performance but when it came to crucial moments, it was Haryana Steelers that came out on top.

There was very little to choose between both teams, but Haryana showed immense mental strength to overcome their rivals. Pawan Kadian got a super 10 for Puneri Paltan but his effort went in vain.

It was a special match Monday as two of India’s finest players — Anup Kumar and Rakesh Kumar — were pitted against each other. Anup is now the coach of Puneri Paltan while Haryana Steelers are being coached by his long-time teammate Rakesh Kumar.

Puneri Paltan will begin their home leg on September 14 whereas Haryana Steelers will play their home leg in Panchkula starting September 28.