PKL 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers dominate, UP Yoddha get their first win

Skipper Deepak Hooda led from the front as Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Haryana Steelers 37-21 in their Pro Kabaddi League match here on Wednesday.

This was Jaipur’s third win in as many matches and the side took control of the game in the second half by inflicting two ‘all-outs’ on the opposition. Hooda (14 points) was the star performer, while Sandeep Dhull (6 points) and Vishal (4 points) complemented the skipper well.

Jaipur opened their account by successfully tackling Haryana raider Naveen. But Haryana tackled Hooda to make it 2-1.

Jaipur, with successful tackles and raids, were inching ahead. However, with their defenders up to the mark, Haryana were closing in on the gap. Deepak, then with three minutes to go for the first half, grabbed a crucial two pointer to take Jaipur 12-8 ahead.

Haryana’s K Selvamani was successfully tackled by Jaipur in the dying minutes of the first half as they went 13-8 ahead into the break.

After the break, Jaipur inflicted an all-out to surge 17-8 ahead. And then there was no looking back for the outfit as they continued their dominance maintaining a 10-point lead with nine minutes left for the game to end over Haryana.

Jaipur inflicted the second all out in the 36th minute of the match to move 34-16 and their win just remained a formality. Finally, Jaipur won 37-21 and continued their winning run.

In the subsequent match, UP Yoddha managed to edge out their first win of the season against the hosts, U Mumba by 27-23. Although a low scoring match, the game between UP and Mumbai had enough tension, as none of the teams had any intentions of letting up.

UP managed to get their first win of the season through a composed performance, leading through tackle points and team integrity. Owing to Monu Goyat and the returning Rishank Devadiga’s raiding antiques, the Yoddhas managed to outsmart the hosts.

(with PTI inputs)