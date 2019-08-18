Pro Kabaddi, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Live Updates: HAR 4-5 HYD

Pro Kabaddi Live Updates: Haryana Steelers will clash against Telugu Titans in Match 47 of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Bracing the Gateway of South India with a classic north vs. south battle, Haryana Steelers will take on Telugu Titans hoping to better their season with a win. Both teams have enjoyed a comparatively better run in recent weeks and will be aiming to make the most of their opportunity.
VS
Match 47 | 18 Aug
Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Haryana Steelers
2
1
Telugu Titans
1st HalfView Scorecard
HAR 2-2 HYD
In the Titans' Do-or-Die raid, Siddharth Desai succeeds in winning a bonus point, and that levels it up.
HAR 1-0 HYD
The match is underway, and the Steelers get their first point in their first raid of the day.
Defensive tussle
