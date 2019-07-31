Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Updates: HAR 0-2 JAI

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score Streaming Online: In the eighteenth match of the season, Haryana Steelers will clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers at NSCI at Dome, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Although the Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their opener against Puneri Paltan, their defensive shortcomings proved to be fatal against Dabang Delhi. Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will look forward to win their second match, expecting raider Naveen to be at his best on Wednesday evening. On the other hand, with two wins in two so far in this season, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to fend off any advances to ruin their perfect start.

VS Match 18 | 31 Jul DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai Haryana Steelers 0 1 Jaipur Pink Panthers 1st Half