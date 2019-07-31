Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Updates: HAR 0-2 JAIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pkl-2019-haryana-steelers-vs-jaipur-pink-panthers-u-mumba-vs-up-yoddha-live-score-updates-5867226/

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Updates: HAR 0-2 JAI

Pro Kabaddi PKL 2019 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers are looking forward to stop the juggernaut that Jaipur Pink Panthers are.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score: The Steelers and Pink Panthers will fight it out in Mumbai.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score Streaming Online: In the eighteenth match of the season, Haryana Steelers will clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers at NSCI at Dome, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Although the Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their opener against Puneri Paltan, their defensive shortcomings proved to be fatal against Dabang Delhi. Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will look forward to win their second match, expecting raider Naveen to be at his best on Wednesday evening. On the other hand, with two wins in two so far in this season, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to fend off any advances to ruin their perfect start.

VS

Match 18 | 31 Jul

DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers

0
1
Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

1st Half

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates:

HAR 0-1 JAI

The Pink Panthers get the first point of the evening, after Sandeep tackled the raider, Naveen.

Haryana have won the toss

Haryana Steelers have won the toss and invited Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid first. 

The raiding duo

Jaipur Pink Panthers lineup

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting Seven: Deepak Hooda (c), Sachin Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, Vishal

Haryana Steelers lineup

Haryana Steelers Starting Seven: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (c), Vinay, Selvamani K., Naveen, Parveen, Vikas Kale, Sunil

Heavy-duty defenders

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! In today's schedule, there are two matches, with the first one being Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates. Following that is Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan at 2030 hours. Stick around!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha
2 PKL 2019: Patna Pirates grab narrow win against Tamil Thalaivas, Warriors defeat Paltans
3 Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Highlights: Pirates overpower Thalaivas, Warriors defeat Paltans