Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Gautam Gambhir announced as UP Yoddha brand ambassadorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pkl-2019-gautam-gambhir-announced-as-up-yoddha-brand-ambassador-5849209/

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Gautam Gambhir announced as UP Yoddha brand ambassador

The 37-year-old former cricketer was introduced as the brand ambassador of UP Yoddha through a special promo with the team players.

Gautam Gambhir has been announced as PKL outfit UP Yoddha’s brand ambassador (File Photo)

Pro Kabaddi League outfit UP Yoddha have announced former cricketer and Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir as their official brand ambassador on Wednesday.

To introduce the 37-year-old as the ambassador, the team created a special promo with the team players. This was also tweeted by Gambir, in which he said, “Proud to be the brand ambassador of UP Yoddha.”

“During my whole life, I have believed in the never say die attitude and I see the same in the U.P. Yoddha team which made me join the setup as the brand ambassador. I believe they know how to get up and fight back when the chips are down. I am hopeful that the team will go a step further this season,” said Gambhir.

UP Yoddha were defeated by a marauding Bengal Warriors team by 17-48 in their first match of the seventh edition of the league in Hyderabad after the announcement.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors trump UP Yoddha 48-17
2 Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Highlights: Warriors maul Yoddha, Delhi win nail-biter
3 Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi