Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Gautam Gambhir announced as UP Yoddha brand ambassador

Pro Kabaddi League outfit UP Yoddha have announced former cricketer and Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir as their official brand ambassador on Wednesday.
क्योंकि अपनी Line लम्बी करने के लिए दुश्मन की Line पार करनी ही पड़ती है!!! Proud to be the Brand Ambassador of @UpYoddha #SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #UPvKOL @ProKabaddi @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/06tVoFgTE4
To introduce the 37-year-old as the ambassador, the team created a special promo with the team players. This was also tweeted by Gambir, in which he said, “Proud to be the brand ambassador of UP Yoddha.”
“During my whole life, I have believed in the never say die attitude and I see the same in the U.P. Yoddha team which made me join the setup as the brand ambassador. I believe they know how to get up and fight back when the chips are down. I am hopeful that the team will go a step further this season,” said Gambhir.
UP Yoddha were defeated by a marauding Bengal Warriors team by 17-48 in their first match of the seventh edition of the league in Hyderabad after the announcement.