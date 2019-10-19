Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Updates: No Maninder for KOL

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Updates Online: Maintaining their consistencies throughout the season, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, both will be geared for their clash for the Season 7 title in the Pro Kabaddi Final at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

While Dabang Delhi defeated the reigning champions, Bengaluru Bulls by 44-38, Bengal Warriors beat U Mumba by 37-35 in the second semi-final. Both are vying for their maiden title, in their first-ever appearance in a final. Interestingly, Bengal Warriors are undefeated against Dabang Delhi this season, tying 30-30 in the first leg before defeating the team from the capital 42-33 in the second leg at Panchkula.