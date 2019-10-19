Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Updates: No Maninder for KOL

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Updates Online: Maintaining their consistencies throughout the season, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, both will be geared for their clash for the Season 7 title in the Pro Kabaddi Final at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
While Dabang Delhi defeated the reigning champions, Bengaluru Bulls by 44-38, Bengal Warriors beat U Mumba by 37-35 in the second semi-final. Both are vying for their maiden title, in their first-ever appearance in a final. Interestingly, Bengal Warriors are undefeated against Dabang Delhi this season, tying 30-30 in the first leg before defeating the team from the capital 42-33 in the second leg at Panchkula.
Bengal Warriors lineup: No Maninder
Starting Seven: Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, K. Prapanjan, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal.
Dabang Delhi lineup
Starting Seven: Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal.
Dabang Delhi's Ravinder Pahal (62 points) will have a worthy counterpart in the opposition ranks in Bengal Warriors' Baldev Singh (65 points). The match won't be played in the raiding units only, but also in All-Outs and Super Tackles.
After 92 days, 136 matches and a whole lot of action, the final is here. It's between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. They had finished the league stage at the first and second position respectively. While the best raider for Dabang Delhi is Naveen Kumar with 285 points, the best raider for Bengal Warriors is Maninder Singh with 205 points. The kabaddi world awaits a new champion.
