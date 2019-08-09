Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors edge out U Mumbahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pkl-2019-bengal-warriors-edge-out-u-mumba-5893049/

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors edge out U Mumba

After a brilliant start by Mumbai, Bengal made a comeback, winning the game 32-30 in the dying moments of the match at Patna.

Baldev shone in defence as he got 5 tackle points (Source: ProKabaddi)

Bengal Warriors got the better of U Mumba 32-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

Baldev Singh got a High 5 for the Bengal Warriors, while Arjun Deshwal scored a fighting Super 10 for U Mumba at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Friday.

U Mumba began the match with a successful tackle by Surinder Singh and followed it up with a successful raid by Deshwal to move into a quick 2-0 lead. They enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges with both their defence and raiders firing.

U Mumba eventually enforced the first All-out of the game on Bengal Warriors in the 11th minute to take a 12-5 lead.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019
  • pro kabaddi league stats 2019, pro kabaddi 2019 stats
  • pro kabaddi 2019, pro kabaddi 2019 teams
  • pro kabaddi 2019 points table, pro kabaddi points table 2019
  • pro kabaddi 2019 schedule, pro kabaddi schedule 2019

Bengal Warriors looked to forge a comeback immediately after the All-Out, but it was their defence that was proving to be their main source of points with the raiders finding it difficult against U Mumba’s defenders. Despite managing to chip away at U Mumba’s lead, Bengal Warriors still trailed 11-16going into the break.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android