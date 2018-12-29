PKL 2018: Six teams battle it out in playoff stage for spot in the finals

Season six of Pro Kabaddi 2018 enters it playoffs stage on Sunday where top 3 teams from Zone A and Zone B will battle it out with each other. The next stage begins in Kochi with Eliminator 1 and 2 where U Mumba faces UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi takes on Bengal Warriors. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator 3 will be held on 31st December, where Gujarat Fortunegiants faces Bengaluru Bulls in Qualifier 1. The caravan will then move to Mumbai for Qualifier 2 and the Grand Finale.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba, UP Yoddha, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi are the six teams which have made it to the playoffs. Only one among them will lift the coveted title.

The playoffs will kick start with the first eliminator match between the 2nd season champions U Mumba and surprise entrants UP Yoddha. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali, said, “U Mumba has been a strong team and we have worked extremely hard to get this far, with a good defence and raiding unit, we hope to break UP Yoddha’s defence and tackle their raids as we aim to move closer to the finals. The team strong raiding unit and our focus will be to tackle and score through our raids as well.”

The first match will be followed by eliminator 2 between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors, both the teams have been consistent with their performances throughout the league and have been tough opponents to their playing teams.

The first qualifier will be followed by the eliminators and will witness a strong competition between young guns from Gujarat Fortunegiants, who have left no stone unturned this season and will compete against Bengaluru Bulls.