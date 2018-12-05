PKL 2018: Haryana Steelers edge out Bengal Warriors 35-33

Monu Goyat produced a superb performance to help Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors 35-33 in a nail-biting match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Wednesday.

Goyat scored 12 points and got a super raid in the last minute to win the match for Haryana. Vikas Kandola chipped in with 5 raid points for Haryana Steelers.

Bengal Warriors were better in the second half but lost their composure in the last five minutes. Maninder Singh scored 11 raid points for Bengal Warriors.

Maninder Singh got Bengal Warriors off the mark with a two-point raid in the first minute. Haryana Steelers took a couple of minutes to come into their own as they picked up a few tackle points to trail 3-6 after four minutes.

Monu Goyat picked up a raid point in the 7th minute to level 7-7 for Haryana Steelers.

Both the teams traded a couple of tackle and raid points each and were tied at 11-11 after 14 minutes of play.

Haryana Steelers inflicted an all-out in the 15th minute to lead 15-11 after Monu Goyat’s successful raid. At the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers led 19-12 as Bengal Warriors squandered a strong start.

Bengal Warriors were the better team in the second half as they picked up 6 points compared to Haryana’s two in the first six minutes. Just when Bengal Warriors were looking to cut down the deficit, Monu Goyat picked up a vital raid point to give Haryana 22-18 lead after 27 minutes.

Maninder Singh’s successful raid in the 28th minute helped Bengal inflict an all out as they levelled the score at 22-22.

The pendulum swung both ways in the last 10 minutes as they kept exchanging raid and tackle points.

Haryana Steelers forced a super tackle in the 36th minute to level the score at 29-29. Monu Goyat’s successful raid gave Haryana 32-30 lead with less than two minutes to go.

Ravindra Kumawat picked up a raid point in the 40th minute as Bengal Warriors trailed 31-32. Monu Goyat then made a brilliant super raid in the dying seconds of the match to clinch a win for Haryana Steelers.