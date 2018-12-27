PKL 2018: Bengaluru Bulls top Zone B, Bengal Warriors beaten at home

Pawan Sehrawat dished out a superlative display as Bengaluru Bulls thrashed Jaipur Pink Panthers 40-32 to storm into the Play-offs with a table-top finish in Zone B of the Pro Kabaddi League, here Thursday.

Sehrawat made his 11th Super 10 this season en route 16 raid points to jump to the top of the raiders leader-board with 236 points, three ahead of Pardeep Narwal of Patna Pirates.

Amit Sheoran stood tall in the defence with four tackle points from five attempts.

Sehwrawat found a fine support from his captain Rohit Kumar, who made five raid points as Bengaluru Bulls executed two all outs to seal an easy win in the Inter-Zone Wildcard fixture at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Bengaluru will now clash against Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Qualifier one of the season six in Kochi on December 31.

Sumit Singh picked up a two-point raid to get Bengaluru Bulls going as they led 3-1 after two minutes.

Deepak Niwas Hooda was the key man for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first half. Both teams were neck and neck for majority of the first half.

After 10 minutes of play, both teams were level 8-8.

Bengaluru Bulls changed gears in the last five minutes of the first half with Sehrawat picking raid points at will.

In the 19th minute the Bulls inflicted an all out to lead 19-14 but Panthers scored two quick points in the 20th minute to end the first half strongly.

At the end of the first half, Bengaluru Bulls led 19-16. The Bulls started the second half strongly with Rohit Kumar producing a super raid in the 27th to lead 25-18. Jaipur forced an all out in the next minute to reduce the deficit to just five points. With just over five minutes to go, Sehrawat picked up a two-point raid to give Bengaluru Bulls a 29-24 lead. Bengaluru Bulls then inflicted a second all out in the 37th minute to ensure their victory.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day UP Yoddha Beat Bengal Warriors by a margin of 41-25. With this win, they moved into the playoffs.