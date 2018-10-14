Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming: UP Yoddha look to bounce back

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: After an impressive win against Tamil Thalaivas in their opening match, UP Yoddha fell down to two straight losses to sit on the second spot of the Zone B standings. On Sunday, the Greater Noida team will be hoping to get a win against Patna Pirates in the first match of the day. The last time the two sides met, Patna Pirates managed a 43-41 victory. A win today will get them a position in the top three teams of the zone.
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: The highlight of the match is going to be the battle between Pardeep Narwal and Nitesh Kumar. Pardeep Narwal has 27 points in two games so far and will want to extend his tally of Super 10s even further when he takes the mat against U.P. Yoddha. Corner Nitesh Kumar, though, has had reasonable success in his team’s matches so far and even managed 4 tackle points against Patna Pirates in their previous outing. This makes him a man to watch for Pardeep Narwal.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Manjeet is the key player for Patna Pirates in this match. He will look to help Pardeep Narwal in the raiding department in order to put U.P. Yoddha under pressure early. The key man for UP Yoddha is Shrikant Jadhav, who was the only raider from his team to get a Super 10 against Patna Pirates in their last encounter.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pro Kabaddi 2018 Sonepat matches. Today, Patna Pirates are going to go first against UP Yoddha. The last time the two sides met, Patna managed a narrow victory. UP Yoddha will look to bounce back.
In the second match, hosts Haryana Steelers will clash against Puneri Paltan. Stay tuned for live score and updates on this page.