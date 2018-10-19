Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Score Streaming: Patna 25-26 Hyderabad in second half

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Score Streaming Online: Defending champions Patna Pirates fight against Telugu Titans on Friday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. With a score of 41 points, captain Pardeep Narwal has helped Patna Pirates deliver two successive wins after their initial defeat against Tamil Thalaivas. Meanwhile, with a brilliant defence, Telugu Titans will hope to bounce back from their defeat against Bengal Warriros after winning the first two opening games.
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Score Streaming:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Score Streaming Online: After an 11-point outing in Patna Pirates’ opening match against Tamil Thalaivas, Pardeep Narwal kicked into overdrive, scoring 30 points in the following two games, averaging a whopping 15 points a match. With Telugu Titans’ defence being in a rich vein of form, Narwal will have to play well yet again to ensure victory for his team. Speaking of the Telugu Titans defence, the key to winning this match for them is ensuring that Narwal isn’t allowed a big night and Right Corner Abozar Mohajermighani will be tasked with the responsibility of keeping him in check. Mohajermighani has scored 13 tackle points in three game with one High 5 this season and Telugu Titans will hope he can continue his form and limit Narwal’s impact.
Telugu Titans snatch back the lead from Patna Pirates. This could be the turning point of the match after Vijay takes Vishal Bhardwaj, who falls short of stopping Vijay from touching the white line.
After some empty raids at the start of the second half, Rahul Chowdhary goes for the do-or-die raid, comes back with two points after being pushed out of the mat.
The second half is underway between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans, who start with an empty raid.
Patna Pirates go into the half-time with a three point lead to Telugu Titans, who bridge the gap after a do-or-die raid towards the end of the first half.
Pardeep Narwal with another successful raid. Pirates look like they will go into the half-time with a healthy lead.
ALL OUT! A beauty from Narwal as he drags two defenders with him to inflict all-out on Telugu Titans! Despite a bad start, Patna have taken a six point lead.
Manjeet snatches the lead from Hyderabad as he gifts his side Patna two points with his raid.
We have a crowd favourite - Pardeep Narwal. He is greeted by the crowd with a loud cheer but he comes back with an empty raid.
Hyderabad continue the brilliant opening, winning the next three points. Patna get their first point through Manjeet's successful raid.
Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans underway in Pune. Telugu Titans win the toss and Pardeep goes in for the first raid, giving the Hyderabad side the first deserved point.
Telugu Titans Line up:
Nilesh Salunke, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rahul Chaudhari, Abozhar Mighani, Vishal Bhardwaj
आले आपले पायरेट्स! 🔥
Deepak Narwal is the key player for Patna Pirates. He did well in the last match against UP Yoddha, scoring a Super 10. For Telugu Titans, it is Vishal Bhardwaj, who has been a rock in defence for Telugu Titans.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi matches on Friday. First, Patna Pirates take on Hyderabad side Telugu Titans which will be followed by hosts Puneri Paltan clashing with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Stay tuned for live score and updates