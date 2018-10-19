Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Score Streaming: Patna 25-26 Hyderabad in second half

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Score Streaming Online: Patna Pirates is led by captain Pardeep Narwal.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Live Score Streaming Online: After an 11-point outing in Patna Pirates’ opening match against Tamil Thalaivas, Pardeep Narwal kicked into overdrive, scoring 30 points in the following two games, averaging a whopping 15 points a match. With Telugu Titans’ defence being in a rich vein of form, Narwal will have to play well yet again to ensure victory for his team. Speaking of the Telugu Titans defence, the key to winning this match for them is ensuring that Narwal isn’t allowed a big night and Right Corner Abozar Mohajermighani will be tasked with the responsibility of keeping him in check. Mohajermighani has scored 13 tackle points in three game with one High 5 this season and Telugu Titans will hope he can continue his form and limit Narwal’s impact.